Presidency denies Saleh`s canceling of IQ`s debts

2019/09/24 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Presidential Information Office on Tuesday denied reports that Iraqi President Barham Ahmed Saleh intervened in canceling debts of IQ Communications and Internet.
"The rumors in some media concerning Saleh's intervention to cancel the debts of a telecommunications company are false, untrue and absolutely baseless," the office said in a statement.
The statement added that "from here we call on all to be accurate and credible in dealing with such issues of importance and contact with the life of the citizen."
The media have said in statements that the company, based in the Kurdistan region owes the federal government the amount of 15 billion, and 400 million Iraqi dinars.
