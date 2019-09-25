عربي | كوردى


4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran

2019/09/25 | 00:50
An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the city of Izeh in the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan

on Tuesday.



head of the disaster organization in Khuzestan province, "Kemerth Haji

Zadeh," said that the city was hit by "five aftershocks after the

earthquake, which measured 4.1", according to the official news agency

radio and television "Joan".



official added: "No damage has been reported so far, but because of the

intensity of the earthquake there is a possibility of damage," pointing to

"a landslide in some areas."





