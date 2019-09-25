4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran

2019/09/25 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the city of Izeh in the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan
on Tuesday.
The
head of the disaster organization in Khuzestan province, "Kemerth Haji
Zadeh," said that the city was hit by "five aftershocks after the
earthquake, which measured 4.1", according to the official news agency
radio and television "Joan".
The
official added: "No damage has been reported so far, but because of the
intensity of the earthquake there is a possibility of damage," pointing to
"a landslide in some areas."
