4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran

2019/09/25 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the city of Izeh in the southern Iranian province of Khuzestanon Tuesday.Thehead of the disaster organization in Khuzestan province, "Kemerth HajiZadeh," said that the city was hit by "five aftershocks after theearthquake, which measured 4.1", according to the official news agencyradio and television "Joan".Theofficial added: "No damage has been reported so far, but because of theintensity of the earthquake there is a possibility of damage," pointing to"a landslide in some areas."