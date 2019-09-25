PM Abdul Mahdi visits Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

2019/09/25 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi is to make dialogues on Wednesday, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.During the visit, Abdul Mahdi will meet the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the Prince Muhammed bin Salman to discuss mutual relations between the two countries and the regional situation for a truce efforts.The PM will focus on Iraq stance for playing the positive role in making sure to push away tensions and struggles in the regions and to make best relations with all the neighboring countries as well.
INA - BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi is to make dialogues on Wednesday, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.During the visit, Abdul Mahdi will meet the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the Prince Muhammed bin Salman to discuss mutual relations between the two countries and the regional situation for a truce efforts.The PM will focus on Iraq stance for playing the positive role in making sure to push away tensions and struggles in the regions and to make best relations with all the neighboring countries as well.