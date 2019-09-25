President Salih participates in the UN General Assemly, UNGA 74

2019/09/25 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - NEW YORK
UN General Assemly - UNGA 74th kicked off today' Tuesday in New York.Spokesman of MOFA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahaf said that Iraq participates in the meetings of the UNGA 74 with a delegation headed by the President Barham Salih.
