President Salih participates in the UN General Assemly, UNGA 74

2019/09/25 | 00:55
INA

 NEW YORK





UN General Assemly - UNGA 74th kicked off today' Tuesday in New York.Spokesman of MOFA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahaf said that Iraq participates in the meetings of the UNGA 74 with a delegation headed by the President Barham Salih.











