KSA calls on international community to end Iran's aggressive actions

2019/09/25 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday called on the international communityto put an end to Iranian acts of aggression and subversive policies.During the session, the cabinet stressed that initial indications show Iran's responsibility for the attack on Aramcofacilities.The kingdom has rejected Yemeni-aligned Houthi militias claimingresponsibility for the attack, which Tehran denies involvement, and the SaudiPress Agency quoted King Salman bin Abdulaziz as describing the attack at thecabinet meeting as a "dangerous escalation."The Kingdom's decision to join the InternationalAlliance aimed at accheiving safety and protection of maritime navigation and to ensure thesafety of sea lanes.The cabinet said that this decision comes to support regional and international efforts todeter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade and to ensurethe security and continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy."The sabotage attack on the oil facilitiesin Abqaiq and Khurais, made by Iranian weapons. It is a threat to internationalpeace and security, and unjustified aggression on energy supplies to worldmarkets. It is strongly condemned by the international community" the cabinet stated.