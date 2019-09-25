عربي | كوردى


KSA calls on international community to end Iran's aggressive actions

KSA calls on international community to end Iran's aggressive actions
2019/09/25 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community

to put an end to Iranian acts of aggression and subversive policies.



During the session, the cabinet stressed that initial indications show Iran's responsibility for the attack on Aramco

facilities.



The kingdom has rejected Yemeni-aligned Houthi militias claiming

responsibility for the attack, which Tehran denies involvement, and the Saudi

Press Agency quoted King Salman bin Abdulaziz as describing the attack at the

cabinet meeting as a "dangerous escalation."



The Kingdom's decision to join the International

Alliance aimed at accheiving safety and protection of maritime navigation and to ensure the

safety of sea lanes.



The cabinet said that this decision comes to support regional and international efforts to

deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade and to ensure

the security and continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy.



"The sabotage attack on the oil facilities

in Abqaiq and Khurais, made by Iranian weapons. It is a threat to international

peace and security, and unjustified aggression on energy supplies to world

markets. It is strongly condemned by the international community" the cabinet stated.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW