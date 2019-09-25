KSA calls on international community to end Iran's aggressive actions

2019/09/25 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community
to put an end to Iranian acts of aggression and subversive policies.
During the session, the cabinet stressed that initial indications show Iran's responsibility for the attack on Aramco
facilities.
The kingdom has rejected Yemeni-aligned Houthi militias claiming
responsibility for the attack, which Tehran denies involvement, and the Saudi
Press Agency quoted King Salman bin Abdulaziz as describing the attack at the
cabinet meeting as a "dangerous escalation."
The Kingdom's decision to join the International
Alliance aimed at accheiving safety and protection of maritime navigation and to ensure the
safety of sea lanes.
The cabinet said that this decision comes to support regional and international efforts to
deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade and to ensure
the security and continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy.
"The sabotage attack on the oil facilities
in Abqaiq and Khurais, made by Iranian weapons. It is a threat to international
peace and security, and unjustified aggression on energy supplies to world
markets. It is strongly condemned by the international community" the cabinet stated.
