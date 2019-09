Trump threatens to intensify sanctions against Iran

2019/09/25 | 02:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- USPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to intensify sanctions on Iran, ashopes dimmed among world leaders gathered at the United Nations for abreakthrough in reducing tensions.Theleaders of France, Germany and Japan and Pakistan were all meeting separatelywith Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, fanning speculation that the pair --whose nations have been arch-enemies for four decades -- could have a historicencounter in New York.Butin a speech full of praise of unilateralism and criticism of China, Trump madeclear he would not ease economic pressure on Iran -- a condition set by Rouhanifor any meeting."Aslong as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. Theywill be tightened," Trump told the General Assembly.Afterfiery speeches from the world body's rostrum in his first two years in office,Trump appeared subdued, reading slowly from script, just as a scandal escalatedover accusations he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the sonof former vice president Joe Biden.Trumpdenounced Iran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi Arabia's oilinfrastructure -- a day after European powers agreed with US findings that Iranwas to blame."Allnations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran'sbloodlust," Trump said.Europeanpowers, while criticizing Iran, want to salvage a 2015 accord under which Irandramatically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for unmet promises ofsanctions relief.Trumplast year pulled out of the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions, whichIran has said it wants lifted before any high-level dialogue.GermanChancellor Angela Merkel, after meeting both Rouhani and Trump, said thatIran's condition on sanctions was "unrealistic."