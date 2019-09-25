عربي | كوردى


Trump threatens to intensify sanctions against Iran

2019/09/25 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to intensify sanctions on Iran, as

hopes dimmed among world leaders gathered at the United Nations for a

breakthrough in reducing tensions.



The

leaders of France, Germany and Japan and Pakistan were all meeting separately

with Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, fanning speculation that the pair --

whose nations have been arch-enemies for four decades -- could have a historic

encounter in New York.



But

in a speech full of praise of unilateralism and criticism of China, Trump made

clear he would not ease economic pressure on Iran -- a condition set by Rouhani

for any meeting.



"As

long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They

will be tightened," Trump told the General Assembly.



After

fiery speeches from the world body's rostrum in his first two years in office,

Trump appeared subdued, reading slowly from script, just as a scandal escalated

over accusations he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the son

of former vice president Joe Biden.



Trump

denounced Iran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi Arabia's oil

infrastructure -- a day after European powers agreed with US findings that Iran

was to blame.



"All

nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran's

bloodlust," Trump said.



European

powers, while criticizing Iran, want to salvage a 2015 accord under which Iran

dramatically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for unmet promises of

sanctions relief.



Trump

last year pulled out of the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions, which

Iran has said it wants lifted before any high-level dialogue.German

Chancellor Angela Merkel, after meeting both Rouhani and Trump, said that

Iran's condition on sanctions was "unrealistic."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


