Trump threatens to intensify sanctions against Iran

2019/09/25 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US
President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to intensify sanctions on Iran, as
hopes dimmed among world leaders gathered at the United Nations for a
breakthrough in reducing tensions.
The
leaders of France, Germany and Japan and Pakistan were all meeting separately
with Trump and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, fanning speculation that the pair --
whose nations have been arch-enemies for four decades -- could have a historic
encounter in New York.
But
in a speech full of praise of unilateralism and criticism of China, Trump made
clear he would not ease economic pressure on Iran -- a condition set by Rouhani
for any meeting.
"As
long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They
will be tightened," Trump told the General Assembly.
After
fiery speeches from the world body's rostrum in his first two years in office,
Trump appeared subdued, reading slowly from script, just as a scandal escalated
over accusations he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate the son
of former vice president Joe Biden.
Trump
denounced Iran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi Arabia's oil
infrastructure -- a day after European powers agreed with US findings that Iran
was to blame.
"All
nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran's
bloodlust," Trump said.
European
powers, while criticizing Iran, want to salvage a 2015 accord under which Iran
dramatically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for unmet promises of
sanctions relief.
Trump
last year pulled out of the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions, which
Iran has said it wants lifted before any high-level dialogue.German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, after meeting both Rouhani and Trump, said that
Iran's condition on sanctions was "unrealistic."
