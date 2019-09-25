Road accident leaves Two killed in Baghdad

2019/09/25 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At least, two people in a terrible traffic accident on the road to Hilla – Baghdad, according to a security source.In a press statement, the source added that a security rescue detachment emerged from the emergency convoy center to a traffic collision of a truck and a private car next to the Nile on Hilla-Baghdad high road, killing two people.The source pointed out that the bodies were recovered and taken to hospital by rescue teams of the emergency convoy center.The amount of two million and eight hundred thousand dinars were found and handed over to the competent center, according to the source.
