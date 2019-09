Iraq “Expels Taiwanese Business Delegation”

2019/09/25 | 04:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly expelled a visiting Taiwanese business delegation from the country.According to Focus Taiwan, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) was abruptly notified that the delegation’s visas had been canceled a few days after its members had arrived in the country.The delegation was scheduled to visit Baghdad and Erbil.Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has been on a visit to China, and has reportedly agreed for Iraq to join China’s “Belt and Road“ [One Belt One Road] initiative.(Source: Focus Taiwan)