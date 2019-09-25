Home › INA › Salih to Trump: Iraq achieved great victories against terrorism, we're reconstructing now

Salih to Trump: Iraq achieved great victories against terrorism, we're reconstructing now

2019/09/25 | 06:55



INA - NEW YORK - ZINA IBRAHIM











President Barham Salih met his US counterpart Donald Trump during UNGA 74 on Tuesday.Salih asserted that Iraq achieved great victories against terrorism and said "We're reconstructing now,""Iraq is responsible for its own sovereignty in terms of protecting the lands and people," the president addedOn his part, Trump said that to end Daesh is a great achievement indeed."Our long term relations with Iraq are great,"



























