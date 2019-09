Iraqi President meets Trump on sidelines of UNGA74

2019/09/25 | 11:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiPresident Barham Salih met with US counterpart Donald Trump at the Lotte NewYork Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74 session of the United NationsGeneral Assembly.Duringthe meeting, Salih said that Iraq is responsible for protecting its own territoryand sovereignty, adding that Baghdad has achieved great victories in combatingterrorism and we are in the process of reconstruction.On theother hand, Trump said that the elimination of ISIS terrorist group is a majorachievement, pointing out, "our relations with Iraq is long andgood."