Iraqi President meets Trump on sidelines of UNGA74

2019/09/25 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
President Barham Salih met with US counterpart Donald Trump at the Lotte New
York Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74 session of the United Nations
General Assembly.
During
the meeting, Salih said that Iraq is responsible for protecting its own territory
and sovereignty, adding that Baghdad has achieved great victories in combating
terrorism and we are in the process of reconstruction.
On the
other hand, Trump said that the elimination of ISIS terrorist group is a major
achievement, pointing out, "our relations with Iraq is long and
good."
