Iraqi President meets Trump on sidelines of UNGA74
2019/09/25 | 11:10
Iraqi

President Barham Salih met with US counterpart Donald Trump at the Lotte New

York Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74 session of the United Nations

General Assembly.



During

the meeting, Salih said that Iraq is responsible for protecting its own territory

and sovereignty, adding that Baghdad has achieved great victories in combating

terrorism and we are in the process of reconstruction.



On the

other hand, Trump said that the elimination of ISIS terrorist group is a major

achievement, pointing out, "our relations with Iraq is long and

good."





