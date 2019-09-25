Iraq attends Middle East Strategic Alliance meetings in US

2019/09/25 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq participated in the Middle East Strategic Alliance
(MESA) meetings kicked off on Wednesday at the headquarters of the US State
Department in Washington.
The MESA meetings are headed by the US Secretary of State,
Mike Pompeo.The alliance is known to be against Iran.
The meeting will be held for two days, at the United Nations headquarters
on the sidelines of the meetings of the 74 session of the General Assembly with
the participation of the Gulf States and Jordan.An official US source said that the alliance is centered on
confronting Iran and other threats in the region," describing the meeting
as "it will be very important."During the meetings, the ongoing arrangements for the
Alliance project in the political, security, military and energy spheres will
be discussed with the participation of the member states of the alliance.
The current
tensions in the Middle East will also addressed during the MESA meetings.
