Iraq attends Middle East Strategic Alliance meetings in US

2019/09/25 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq participated in the Middle East Strategic Alliance

(MESA) meetings kicked off on Wednesday at the headquarters of the US State

Department in Washington.



The MESA meetings are headed by the US Secretary of State,

Mike Pompeo.The alliance is known to be against Iran.



The meeting will be held for two days, at the United Nations headquarters

on the sidelines of the meetings of the 74 session of the General Assembly with

the participation of the Gulf States and Jordan.An official US source said that the alliance is centered on

confronting Iran and other threats in the region," describing the meeting

as "it will be very important."During the meetings, the ongoing arrangements for the

Alliance project in the political, security, military and energy spheres will

be discussed with the participation of the member states of the alliance.



The current

tensions in the Middle East will also addressed during the MESA meetings.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


