Putin to visit Saudi Arabia by mid-October: Foreign Ministry

2019/09/25 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia by mid-October, deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said.
In remarks, Bogdanov said the visit targets enhancing bilateral relations and discussing the recent development in the region as well as issues of common interest.
The announcement about the visit comes in the wake of recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
The Shi’ite Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the September 14 attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil-producing facility, raising tensions to new heights in the already tense region.
Despite the Houthi claim, U.S. and Saudi officials blamed the attack on Tehran and have warned that all options, including military, remain on the table.
Iran denied involvement and warned the United States that any attack would lead to an "all-out war."
