PM Abdul-Mahdi meets King Salman over recent developments

2019/09/25 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has met the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, as he arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday, the media office of the Iraqi cabinet said.
In a previous tweet, the office said the visit will last for a couple of hours.
The two officials will tackle the bilateral relations as well as the regional developments that occurred recently, a statement said on Tuesday.
