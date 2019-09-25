عربي | كوردى


Iran says ready to accept nuclear deal changes if U.S. returns, lifts sanctions

2019/09/25 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has expressed willingness to give reassurances on not seeking nuclear arms and accept changes to its 2015 nuclear accord with world power, in case that the United States returns to the deal and lifts sanctions, a government spokesman said. 

Speaking on state TV on Wednesday, the spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said “if the sanctions are ended and there is a return to the (nuclear) accord, there is room for giving reassurances towards breaking the deadlock and the President (Hassan Rouhani) has even a proposal for small changes in the accord.”

