WFP in Iraq receives €17.5 Million as humanitarian fund from Germany

WFP in Iraq receives €17.5 Million as humanitarian fund from Germany

2019/09/25 | 18:05



“Iraq is still dealing with building a state fit for the future so that more citizens can return in dignity,” said Jochen Möller, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Iraq. “That’s why Germany continues to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, while supporting people’s efforts to rebuild their livelihoods.”



“These German funds are helping WFP to smoothly transition its programmes from relief to development, for vulnerable families who need support,” said WFP Representative in Iraq, Abdirahman Meygag. “With opportunities to earn and learn while rebuilding their lives, people will be able to move forward towards long-term self-sufficiency.”



The contributions come from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO).



Germany is currently the top donor to WFP’s programme in Iraq and has, for the past four years, consistently ranked among WFP Iraq’s top two donors.



