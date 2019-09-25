Home › Baghdad Post › Pompeo: US imposing sanctions on Chinese entities over Iranian oil

2019/09/25 | 18:05



The United States has declared imposing sanctions on certain Chinese entities for transferring oil from Iran in fresh actions to intensify pressure on Iran, a top U.S. diplomat has said.



Speaking on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was going to ramp up efforts to educate countries on the risks of doing business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to disentangle them from the Iranian economy.











