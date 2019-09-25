Iraqi forces kill 2 IS terrorists, arrest 2 in Nineveh

2019/09/25 | 19:05
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iraqi forces managed to kill two Daesh terrorists and arrest two others in an ambush in the northern Nineveh province.A force from Nineveh's Operations Command ambushed a group of Daesh terrorists on an island in the Tigris River named Hawi Aslan, close to the town of Hammam al-Alil, approximately 20 km south of the provincial capital Mosul, a statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) affirmed.The statement affirmed that the Iraqi forces managed to kill two of the Daesh members and detain two more of them in addition to confiscating their boat. The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces completely defeated the extremist Daesh terrorists across the nation late in 2017.