US Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing meets senior Kurdish leaders

2019/09/25 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Treasury Department’s Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, Marshall Billingslea, met with senior Kurdistan Region officials on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to prevent and dry financial sources aiding terrorist organizations in the region.
Billingslea met separately with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani as well as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil.
During his meeting with the Kurdish president, the two sides discussed the complete elimination of the so-called Islamic State, and other terrorist groups and extremist ideologies in the region, a statement on President Barzani’s press office read.
“They stressed that in order to completely eradicate ISIS extremist and terrorist ideologies, the financial resources of ISIS should be eliminated and their financial activities must be blocked,” the statement added.
President Barzani and Billingslea also discussed the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, “foreign investment opportunities, and developments in the energy and banking sectors in Kurdistan and Iraq.”
Billingslea met separately with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani as well as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil.
During his meeting with the Kurdish president, the two sides discussed the complete elimination of the so-called Islamic State, and other terrorist groups and extremist ideologies in the region, a statement on President Barzani’s press office read.
“They stressed that in order to completely eradicate ISIS extremist and terrorist ideologies, the financial resources of ISIS should be eliminated and their financial activities must be blocked,” the statement added.
President Barzani and Billingslea also discussed the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, “foreign investment opportunities, and developments in the energy and banking sectors in Kurdistan and Iraq.”