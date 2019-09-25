Home › INA › The Iranian President: I call on all countries affected by the developments in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to join the coalition of hope for prosperity and progress

2019/09/25 | 20:25



New York - INA







Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on all countries affected by the Gulf developments and the Strait of Hormuz to alliance of hope to achieve prosperity and progress.He said in his speech to the United Nations: The Alliance of Hope initiative includes freedom of navigation for all countries of the Strait of Hormuz.







He added that the initiative of the Alliance of Hope is based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries and the peaceful settlement of differences, noting that the Iranian Foreign Minister will brief countries on the details of the initiative alliance of hope.The Iranian president continued: The security of the region is achieved by the departure of US forces and not their presence.







The Iranian president added: We are neighbors, not America's neighbors.







Rouhani said: I declare that our response to the proposal to negotiate under sanctions is a rejection.



















