MOL announces the disbursement of the Fifth instalment for the families covered by the social wage

2019/09/25 | 20:25



Baghdad - INA















The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Bassem Abdul Zaman announced on Wednesday that 44764 families applying for the welfare allowance will be covered in Baghdad and the provinces.His office said in a statement received that Abdul Zaman confirmed that the ministry will complete its field research of all the remaining names submitted for inclusion in 2016, and send it to the planning to identify those who are below the poverty line, stressing the ministry's endeavor to end this file quickly according to law .







He added that this number is the fifth meal launched by the ministry of families who have already applied for inclusion through the electronic window in 2016, and did not visit them social researcher, and the announcement was made after the completion of the field research and legal and financial procedures, praising the great efforts made by the staff of the Commission To overcome administrative and financial obstacles, such as increasing allocations for the expansion of inclusiveness, as well as logistical efforts, especially the efforts of social researchers in all areas, including liberated areas and displacement camps, in order to alleviate the burden of those families affected by the events of the terrorist Daesh.



















