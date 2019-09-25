Tunisian presidential candidate Karoui released

2019/09/25 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Tunisian court on Wednesday ordered the release of a candidate for the second round of Tunisian presidential election, Nabil Karoui, after nearly a month of suspension.Karoui was arrested on August 23 and has been on trial for money laundering since 2017 after an investigative judge decided in July to freeze the property of him and his brother Ghazi and prevent them from leaving the country.He was arrested after appealing the court's decision and demanded the lifting of the freeze on his money and the removal of the travel ban, but the indictment department rejected his request and issued a deposit card against him.Recently, the Tunis Court of Appeal refused to release him and decided to extend his detention despite the request of Karoui's defense to release him and continue his investigation while he is out of prison.The session, in which he refused to release Karoui extended for many hours and coincided with demonstrations by supporters of the presidential candidate in front of the courtroom to demand his release.Supporters of Karoui also held placards reading “Freedom for Nabil”, “No to Injustice”, “Leave Nabil” and “We Call for Nabil's Release”, amid a remarkable security presence.
