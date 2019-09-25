Iran announces completing investigation over seized British tanker

2019/09/25 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
"Investigations into the British oil tanker Stena Impero have been completed, but some violations and environmental damage left by the tanker are still pending, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moswi said on Wednesday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman did not disclose the fate of the tanker whether it left the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran or not. Noteworthy, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the seizure of the British tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 last, under the pretext of violating the laws of navigation and collision with an Iranian fishing boat. The naval force of the Revolutionary Guards transported the British tanker to the southern port of Bandar Abbas, while Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rubaie said on Monday, "Our ports announced that the legal work of the tanker is over, and the tanker can move." Eric Hanel, Chief Executive of Swedish company Stina Black, which owns the British-flagged tanker Stina Impero, said on Tuesday that the tanker was still in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. He added: “I do not know the reasons that the tanker did not allow her to sail”.
