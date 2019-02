Pompeo affirms supporting Iraq, respecting its sovereignty

2019/02/07 | 23:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday affirmed support to Iraq and itssovereignty on Thursday, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.Pompeomet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member statesof the International Coalition to defeat ISIS, according to the statement.Hakim earlier called on countries to help expose ISIS “sleepercells” in Iraq and restore stability.Pompeo said despite progress in fightingISIS in Iraq, the group retained a strong presence in that country and wastrying to mount a clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continueto support the government of Iraq in its efforts to secure the liberated areasof that country,” Pompeo said. “Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he toldHakim.