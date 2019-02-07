Pompeo affirms supporting Iraq, respecting its sovereignty

2019/02/07 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday affirmed support to Iraq and its
sovereignty on Thursday, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.Pompeo
met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states
of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS, according to the statement.Hakim earlier called on countries to help expose ISIS “sleeper
cells” in Iraq and restore stability.Pompeo said despite progress in fighting
ISIS in Iraq, the group retained a strong presence in that country and was
trying to mount a clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue
to support the government of Iraq in its efforts to secure the liberated areas
of that country,” Pompeo said. “Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told
Hakim.
US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday affirmed support to Iraq and its
sovereignty on Thursday, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.Pompeo
met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states
of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS, according to the statement.Hakim earlier called on countries to help expose ISIS “sleeper
cells” in Iraq and restore stability.Pompeo said despite progress in fighting
ISIS in Iraq, the group retained a strong presence in that country and was
trying to mount a clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue
to support the government of Iraq in its efforts to secure the liberated areas
of that country,” Pompeo said. “Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told
Hakim.