عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Pompeo affirms supporting Iraq, respecting its sovereignty
2019/02/07 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday affirmed support to Iraq and its

sovereignty on Thursday, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.Pompeo

met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Washington of the member states

of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS, according to the statement.Hakim earlier called on countries to help expose ISIS “sleeper

cells” in Iraq and restore stability.Pompeo said despite progress in fighting

ISIS in Iraq, the group retained a strong presence in that country and was

trying to mount a clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue

to support the government of Iraq in its efforts to secure the liberated areas

of that country,” Pompeo said. “Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told

Hakim.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW