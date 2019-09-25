PHOTOS: Exhibition in Erbil showcases historical moments of Kurdistan Referendum

2019/09/25 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A photo exhibition in the Kurdistan Region capital on Wednesday showcased photographs from the autonomous Kurdish region’s historic independence referendum on Sept. 25, 2017.
The exhibition in Erbil marked the second anniversary of the momentous vote where millions of people in Kurdistan went to the ballot boxes.
Photographer Jamal Yad took the photos. He titled the exhibition, “Speday Sarbaxoye Galek (The morning of a nation’s independence).”
The photos display a timeline showing the process of the independence referendum starting with the day the decision to hold a plebiscite was announced as well as the campaigns to promote the historic vote.
On June 7, 2017, in a meeting chaired by then-Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani, political parties in the autonomous Kurdish region decided to hold a referendum on Sept. 25 of that year.
The “Yes” vote won by a landslide, with 92.73 percent favoring secession from Iraq.
