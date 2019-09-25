عربي | كوردى


Abdul-Mahdi confirms Iraq`s solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Abdul-Mahdi confirms Iraq`s solidarity with Saudi Arabia
2019/09/25 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met on Wednesday with Custodian of

the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.Abdul-Mahdi confirmed his country’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its

keenness on its security and stability.For his part, King Salman expressed his appreciation for Abdul-Mahdi for

his condemnation of the attack against the Aramco oil facilities on September

14.He also reiterated Riyadh’s condemnation of the recent bombing that

targeted the Iraqi city of Karbala.The two officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in

various fields.Abdul-Mahdi had arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday and King

Salman threw a luncheon banquet in his honor.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW