Abdul-Mahdi confirms Iraq`s solidarity with Saudi Arabia

2019/09/25 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met on Wednesday with Custodian of
the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.Abdul-Mahdi confirmed his country’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its
keenness on its security and stability.For his part, King Salman expressed his appreciation for Abdul-Mahdi for
his condemnation of the attack against the Aramco oil facilities on September
14.He also reiterated Riyadh’s condemnation of the recent bombing that
targeted the Iraqi city of Karbala.The two officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in
various fields.Abdul-Mahdi had arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday and King
Salman threw a luncheon banquet in his honor.
