Abdul-Mahdi confirms Iraq`s solidarity with Saudi Arabia

2019/09/25 | 21:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi met on Wednesday with Custodian ofthe Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.Abdul-Mahdi confirmed his country’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and itskeenness on its security and stability.For his part, King Salman expressed his appreciation for Abdul-Mahdi forhis condemnation of the attack against the Aramco oil facilities on September14.He also reiterated Riyadh’s condemnation of the recent bombing thattargeted the Iraqi city of Karbala.The two officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation invarious fields.Abdul-Mahdi had arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday and KingSalman threw a luncheon banquet in his honor.