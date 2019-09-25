عربي | كوردى


Salih condemns Aramco attacks in his speech to UNGA74

Salih condemns Aramco attacks in his speech to UNGA74
2019/09/25 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq’s President Barham Salih has condemned

the attack against Saudi oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq, earlier in

September, which aimed at undermining Saudi Arabia’s security, stressing that

the security in the Gulf is vital to Iraq, Saudi Al-Arabiya reported.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly`s 74th session (UNGA74)  on

Wednesday, September 25th, Salih affirmed that Iraq cannot be used as a base

for aggression against neighboring countries, and that the Iraqi nation is keen

to enhance its relations with Arab and Gulf states.

Concerning the Iraqi situation, Salih said

that the security of Iraq is vital to everyone and that undermining this

security triggers tensions across the region.

Salih hailed the victory against ISIS in Iraq

late in 2017, and the liberation of Iraqi lands from the grip of terror, saying

that the terrorist group, however, aims at reviving its existence.

The Iraqi president also warned against a

political and security vacuum, which he said terrorism exploits. He also called

for a resolution to the problems between the governments in Baghdad and

Kurdistan.

During his speech, Salih highlighted the need

for a regional and international consensus to fight extremist thought and

terrorism, affirming that “the battle of the Iraqis is still going on, in order

to achieve sustainable development, return the displaced ‘citizens’,

rehabilitate the destroyed areas.”

As the first steps in eliminating terrorism,

Salih cited a keenness for development, and finding job opportunities for young

people.

Also mentioning corruption, Salih said

terrorism and corruption are two sides of the same coin, affirming that Baghdad

is working on eliminating graft, restoring embezzled money, and preventing

money laundering.

Salih said that corruption is the political

economy of violence and is the main source of finance for terrorism.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW