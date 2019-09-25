Home › Baghdad Post › Salih condemns Aramco attacks in his speech to UNGA74

Salih condemns Aramco attacks in his speech to UNGA74

2019/09/25 | 22:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq’s President Barham Salih has condemnedthe attack against Saudi oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq, earlier inSeptember, which aimed at undermining Saudi Arabia’s security, stressing thatthe security in the Gulf is vital to Iraq, Saudi Al-Arabiya reported.During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly`s 74th session (UNGA74) onWednesday, September 25th, Salih affirmed that Iraq cannot be used as a basefor aggression against neighboring countries, and that the Iraqi nation is keento enhance its relations with Arab and Gulf states.Concerning the Iraqi situation, Salih saidthat the security of Iraq is vital to everyone and that undermining thissecurity triggers tensions across the region.Salih hailed the victory against ISIS in Iraqlate in 2017, and the liberation of Iraqi lands from the grip of terror, sayingthat the terrorist group, however, aims at reviving its existence.The Iraqi president also warned against apolitical and security vacuum, which he said terrorism exploits. He also calledfor a resolution to the problems between the governments in Baghdad andKurdistan.During his speech, Salih highlighted the needfor a regional and international consensus to fight extremist thought andterrorism, affirming that “the battle of the Iraqis is still going on, in orderto achieve sustainable development, return the displaced ‘citizens’,rehabilitate the destroyed areas.”As the first steps in eliminating terrorism,Salih cited a keenness for development, and finding job opportunities for youngpeople.Also mentioning corruption, Salih saidterrorism and corruption are two sides of the same coin, affirming that Baghdadis working on eliminating graft, restoring embezzled money, and preventingmoney laundering.Salih said that corruption is the politicaleconomy of violence and is the main source of finance for terrorism.