Foreign Minister addresses Iraq at the 11th Article 14 Conference on Facilitating AccessComprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Baghdad-INA
Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim addressed Iraq at the Article 11 Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.At the outset of the speech, the Minister expressed Iraq's desire to participate actively in enhancing the role of international conventions and instruments in the field of disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, and to help develop them in a way that contributes to the maintenance of international peace and security.
