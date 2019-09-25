Home › INA › FM discusses with him his Lebanese counterpart strengthening the mechanisms of Arab action

FM discusses with him his Lebanese counterpart strengthening the mechanisms of Arab action

2019/09/25 | 23:00



New York - INA







During the meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.according to a statement received , both discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Beirut, and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in the field of trade, oil and gas, and the importance of intensifying work towards new horizons of joint cooperation in other fields.







The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in regional issues of common concern, stressing the importance of strengthening the mechanisms of Arab action in facing the various challenges facing the region, including the Syrian scene, and the necessity of pushing for political solutions that achieve security and stability, and preserve the unity and sovereignty of Syria.























