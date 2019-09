Trump bans Iranian officials from entering U.S.

2019/09/26 | 13:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US PresidentDonald Trump banned a number of senior Iranian government officials fromentering the United States, just hours after a failed attempt to renewdiplomacy with President Hassan Rouhani as he attended an annual gathering ofworld leaders in New York.The orderfollowed a new round of American economic sanctions against China, Iran’slargest oil customer, to further squeeze the Iranian economy and force Tehraninto new negotiations to limit its nuclear and military programs.The WhiteHouse announced the new travel restrictions on senior Iranian governmentofficials and their family members shortly after the news conference ended. Ina statement, it described the Iranian government as a state sponsor ofterrorism that threatened the stability of the Middle East and beyond.It was anextraordinary declaration, given its timing: Mr. Rouhani and more than 80 ofhis top diplomats and aides were in New York attending the annual UnitedNations General Assembly. However, the travel ban was not expected to forcethem to leave; the United States generally issues visas to allow foreignleaders to come to United Nations headquarters, but tightly restricts theirmovements while in New York.Secretary ofState Mike Pompeo said the United States was still open to talking to Iran, andhoped to tamp down inflamed tensions after leaders in the United States, Europeand Arab nations blamed Tehran for attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia thismonth.“We wantpeace and we want a peaceful resolution,” Mr. Pompeo said during a newsconference Wednesday afternoon with President Trump. “In the end, it will be upto the Iranians to make that decision whether they choose violence and hate.”A similartravel ban was issued against members of President Nicolás Maduro’s governmentin Venezuela, which the Trump administration is trying to oust.In a morningspeech to the General Assembly, Mr. Rouhani appeared to shut down any attemptat détente with what he described as an “enemy who uses sanction and poverty asa tool.” He also devoted considerable time to berating the Trump administrationfor inviting him to talk while threatening Iran.“If you wanta ‘yes’ response, then the only road to negotiations is returning to yourcommitments,” Mr. Rouhani said, referring to Mr. Trump’s repudiation of a 2015nuclear accord that eased international sanctions in return for limiting Iran’snuclear activities. “A photo opportunity is the last stop, not the first stop.”The neweconomic sanctions were announced by Mr. Pompeo at a conference sponsored byUnited Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that Tehran this week said itwas considering declaring a terrorist organization.Mr. Pompeosaid the sanctions would punish six Chinese companies and five businessexecutives for defying American financial restrictions that aim to stop Iranfrom exporting oil. The targeted businesses are an oil company and fiveshipping companies, two of which are subsidiaries of a large state-ownedconglomerate, China COSCO Shipping. But the parent company is not a target.China hasbeen the biggest foreign buyer of Iran’s oil, a crucial Iranian export. Lastyear, roughly 6 percent of China’s oil imports came from Iran. But in the pasttwo months, Chinese state-owned companies have begun importing more oil fromSaudi Arabia under tightening pressure from the Trump administration.A New YorkTimes investigation found that at least six Iranian tankers unloaded at Chineseports during a two-month period after the United States on May 2 ended purchasewaivers for Iranian oil granted to China and seven other governments.In July, theState Department announced its first set of Iran-related sanctions against aChinese oil company. But the United States has avoided sanctioning Chinesebanks or Sinopec, a much larger state-owned company that is also a big importerof Iranian oil. Sanctions on those institutions would have far-reaching effectsin global finance and business.Someanalysts believe the oil sanctions and other penalties imposed by the Trumpadministration are what set Tehran on its current course of confrontation withthe United States and its partners in the Arab Gulf region.Hard-linemembers of the power hierarchy in Iran who are especially suspicious of theAmerican government applauded Mr. Rouhani’s rejection of talks. “If such athing happens Messrs Rouhani and Zarif must know they will pay a very highprice,” said Javad Karimi Ghodoosi, a member of Parliament.At thenuclear conference, Mr. Pompeo appeared to taunt Iran, describing its “panickedaggression” in reaction to the American pressure campaign. He also said Iran’sleaders respond to “strength and not to supplication” and drew titters from theaudience when he noted that Mr. Rouhani had claimed of working to bring peaceto the Middle East.In hisspeech, Mr. Pompeo again accused Iran of bombing four oil tankers in the PersianGulf in May, downing an unmanned American spy drone in June and attacking oilfields in Saudi Arabia this month as evidence of its “long history ofunprovoked aggression.”Iran hasdenied responsibility for the Sept. 14 strikes on the Saudi oil facilities,which Mr. Pompeo has called an “act of war” and which again raised the specterof a new military conflict in the Middle East. Officials in the Gulf alsoblamed Iran for the attacks but urged caution, and not until this week diddiplomats from Britain, France and Germany publicly agree that they consideredTehran responsible for the strikes