عربي | كوردى


Trump bans Iranian officials from entering U.S.

Trump bans Iranian officials from entering U.S.
2019/09/26 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US President

Donald Trump banned a number of senior Iranian government officials from

entering the United States, just hours after a failed attempt to renew

diplomacy with President Hassan Rouhani as he attended an annual gathering of

world leaders in New York.The order

followed a new round of American economic sanctions against China, Iran’s

largest oil customer, to further squeeze the Iranian economy and force Tehran

into new negotiations to limit its nuclear and military programs.The White

House announced the new travel restrictions on senior Iranian government

officials and their family members shortly after the news conference ended. In

a statement, it described the Iranian government as a state sponsor of

terrorism that threatened the stability of the Middle East and beyond.It was an

extraordinary declaration, given its timing: Mr. Rouhani and more than 80 of

his top diplomats and aides were in New York attending the annual United

Nations General Assembly. However, the travel ban was not expected to force

them to leave; the United States generally issues visas to allow foreign

leaders to come to United Nations headquarters, but tightly restricts their

movements while in New York.Secretary of

State Mike Pompeo said the United States was still open to talking to Iran, and

hoped to tamp down inflamed tensions after leaders in the United States, Europe

and Arab nations blamed Tehran for attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia this

month.“We want

peace and we want a peaceful resolution,” Mr. Pompeo said during a news

conference Wednesday afternoon with President Trump. “In the end, it will be up

to the Iranians to make that decision whether they choose violence and hate.”A similar

travel ban was issued against members of President Nicolás Maduro’s government

in Venezuela, which the Trump administration is trying to oust.In a morning

speech to the General Assembly, Mr. Rouhani appeared to shut down any attempt

at détente with what he described as an “enemy who uses sanction and poverty as

a tool.” He also devoted considerable time to berating the Trump administration

for inviting him to talk while threatening Iran.“If you want

a ‘yes’ response, then the only road to negotiations is returning to your

commitments,” Mr. Rouhani said, referring to Mr. Trump’s repudiation of a 2015

nuclear accord that eased international sanctions in return for limiting Iran’s

nuclear activities. “A photo opportunity is the last stop, not the first stop.”The new

economic sanctions were announced by Mr. Pompeo at a conference sponsored by

United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that Tehran this week said it

was considering declaring a terrorist organization.Mr. Pompeo

said the sanctions would punish six Chinese companies and five business

executives for defying American financial restrictions that aim to stop Iran

from exporting oil. The targeted businesses are an oil company and five

shipping companies, two of which are subsidiaries of a large state-owned

conglomerate, China COSCO Shipping. But the parent company is not a target.China has

been the biggest foreign buyer of Iran’s oil, a crucial Iranian export. Last

year, roughly 6 percent of China’s oil imports came from Iran. But in the past

two months, Chinese state-owned companies have begun importing more oil from

Saudi Arabia under tightening pressure from the Trump administration.A New York

Times investigation found that at least six Iranian tankers unloaded at Chinese

ports during a two-month period after the United States on May 2 ended purchase

waivers for Iranian oil granted to China and seven other governments.In July, the

State Department announced its first set of Iran-related sanctions against a

Chinese oil company. But the United States has avoided sanctioning Chinese

banks or Sinopec, a much larger state-owned company that is also a big importer

of Iranian oil. Sanctions on those institutions would have far-reaching effects

in global finance and business.Some

analysts believe the oil sanctions and other penalties imposed by the Trump

administration are what set Tehran on its current course of confrontation with

the United States and its partners in the Arab Gulf region.Hard-line

members of the power hierarchy in Iran who are especially suspicious of the

American government applauded Mr. Rouhani’s rejection of talks. “If such a

thing happens Messrs Rouhani and Zarif must know they will pay a very high

price,” said Javad Karimi Ghodoosi, a member of Parliament.At the

nuclear conference, Mr. Pompeo appeared to taunt Iran, describing its “panicked

aggression” in reaction to the American pressure campaign. He also said Iran’s

leaders respond to “strength and not to supplication” and drew titters from the

audience when he noted that Mr. Rouhani had claimed of working to bring peace

to the Middle East.In his

speech, Mr. Pompeo again accused Iran of bombing four oil tankers in the Persian

Gulf in May, downing an unmanned American spy drone in June and attacking oil

fields in Saudi Arabia this month as evidence of its “long history of

unprovoked aggression.”Iran has

denied responsibility for the Sept. 14 strikes on the Saudi oil facilities,

which Mr. Pompeo has called an “act of war” and which again raised the specter

of a new military conflict in the Middle East. Officials in the Gulf also

blamed Iran for the attacks but urged caution, and not until this week did

diplomats from Britain, France and Germany publicly agree that they considered

Tehran responsible for the strikes
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW