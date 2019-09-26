Trump bans Iranian officials from entering U.S.

2019/09/26 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US President
Donald Trump banned a number of senior Iranian government officials from
entering the United States, just hours after a failed attempt to renew
diplomacy with President Hassan Rouhani as he attended an annual gathering of
world leaders in New York.The order
followed a new round of American economic sanctions against China, Iran’s
largest oil customer, to further squeeze the Iranian economy and force Tehran
into new negotiations to limit its nuclear and military programs.The White
House announced the new travel restrictions on senior Iranian government
officials and their family members shortly after the news conference ended. In
a statement, it described the Iranian government as a state sponsor of
terrorism that threatened the stability of the Middle East and beyond.It was an
extraordinary declaration, given its timing: Mr. Rouhani and more than 80 of
his top diplomats and aides were in New York attending the annual United
Nations General Assembly. However, the travel ban was not expected to force
them to leave; the United States generally issues visas to allow foreign
leaders to come to United Nations headquarters, but tightly restricts their
movements while in New York.Secretary of
State Mike Pompeo said the United States was still open to talking to Iran, and
hoped to tamp down inflamed tensions after leaders in the United States, Europe
and Arab nations blamed Tehran for attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia this
month.“We want
peace and we want a peaceful resolution,” Mr. Pompeo said during a news
conference Wednesday afternoon with President Trump. “In the end, it will be up
to the Iranians to make that decision whether they choose violence and hate.”A similar
travel ban was issued against members of President Nicolás Maduro’s government
in Venezuela, which the Trump administration is trying to oust.In a morning
speech to the General Assembly, Mr. Rouhani appeared to shut down any attempt
at détente with what he described as an “enemy who uses sanction and poverty as
a tool.” He also devoted considerable time to berating the Trump administration
for inviting him to talk while threatening Iran.“If you want
a ‘yes’ response, then the only road to negotiations is returning to your
commitments,” Mr. Rouhani said, referring to Mr. Trump’s repudiation of a 2015
nuclear accord that eased international sanctions in return for limiting Iran’s
nuclear activities. “A photo opportunity is the last stop, not the first stop.”The new
economic sanctions were announced by Mr. Pompeo at a conference sponsored by
United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group that Tehran this week said it
was considering declaring a terrorist organization.Mr. Pompeo
said the sanctions would punish six Chinese companies and five business
executives for defying American financial restrictions that aim to stop Iran
from exporting oil. The targeted businesses are an oil company and five
shipping companies, two of which are subsidiaries of a large state-owned
conglomerate, China COSCO Shipping. But the parent company is not a target.China has
been the biggest foreign buyer of Iran’s oil, a crucial Iranian export. Last
year, roughly 6 percent of China’s oil imports came from Iran. But in the past
two months, Chinese state-owned companies have begun importing more oil from
Saudi Arabia under tightening pressure from the Trump administration.A New York
Times investigation found that at least six Iranian tankers unloaded at Chinese
ports during a two-month period after the United States on May 2 ended purchase
waivers for Iranian oil granted to China and seven other governments.In July, the
State Department announced its first set of Iran-related sanctions against a
Chinese oil company. But the United States has avoided sanctioning Chinese
banks or Sinopec, a much larger state-owned company that is also a big importer
of Iranian oil. Sanctions on those institutions would have far-reaching effects
in global finance and business.Some
analysts believe the oil sanctions and other penalties imposed by the Trump
administration are what set Tehran on its current course of confrontation with
the United States and its partners in the Arab Gulf region.Hard-line
members of the power hierarchy in Iran who are especially suspicious of the
American government applauded Mr. Rouhani’s rejection of talks. “If such a
thing happens Messrs Rouhani and Zarif must know they will pay a very high
price,” said Javad Karimi Ghodoosi, a member of Parliament.At the
nuclear conference, Mr. Pompeo appeared to taunt Iran, describing its “panicked
aggression” in reaction to the American pressure campaign. He also said Iran’s
leaders respond to “strength and not to supplication” and drew titters from the
audience when he noted that Mr. Rouhani had claimed of working to bring peace
to the Middle East.In his
speech, Mr. Pompeo again accused Iran of bombing four oil tankers in the Persian
Gulf in May, downing an unmanned American spy drone in June and attacking oil
fields in Saudi Arabia this month as evidence of its “long history of
unprovoked aggression.”Iran has
denied responsibility for the Sept. 14 strikes on the Saudi oil facilities,
which Mr. Pompeo has called an “act of war” and which again raised the specter
of a new military conflict in the Middle East. Officials in the Gulf also
blamed Iran for the attacks but urged caution, and not until this week did
diplomats from Britain, France and Germany publicly agree that they considered
Tehran responsible for the strikes
