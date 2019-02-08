عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Secret negotiations to confront US forces in Iraq 'politically': Qaddo
2019/02/08 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed with Iran-backed IMIS figures and political

powers to confront the US presence in Iraq politically and not militarily, claimed

Fatah Alliance's Hanin al-Qaddo.Parties

of the secret deal said that military confrontation with the US will not serve

the interest of the Iraqi people and will harm the security of the country, Qaddo

said.There

are legislative and executive ways to keep only a few of these forces inside Iraq

to train Iraqi army personnel or to drive them out completely by signing a new

agreement, Qaddo added.Head

of the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri has an important and influential control

over IMIS and is able to prevent escalation and calm its militias, Qaddo said.IMIS media accounts and Iran's state-backed

news channel Press TV released a video allegedly showing the IMIS militia

stopping a US patrol. The footage showed armored vehicles with IMIS green flags

blocking a road as armed men in military uniform, claimed to be US troops,

passed by, Voice of America reported.The US-led coalition fighting against ISIS in Syria

and Iraq denied Monday that it faced a head-to-head encounter with IMIS in Nineveh

province."The patrol referenced was routine and there was

no confrontation," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for the US-led

coalition, told VOA in an email.



"The coalition

is here at the invitation of the Iraqi government and this was coordinated with

the Iraqi Security Forces," he said.The coalition

spokesperson did not disclose more information about the operation.



US not to withdraw from Iraq



Iran's

Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Monday that Washington has to withdraw

its forces from Iraq, adding that "security and stability in Iraq is

[achieved] by the role of the Iraqi armed forces."This

came on the sidelines of the Al-Rafidain

Center for Dialogue Forum for 2019 held in Baghdad.As

US President Donald Trump told CBS that his administration would keep US troops

in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said

that "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support

Iraqi forces in the fight against terror."However, Salih slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for

our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't

represent a priority to it."



On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said despite progress in fighting ISIS in Iraq, the group

retained a strong presence in that country and was trying to mount a

clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue to support the government of Iraq

in its efforts to secure the liberated areas of that country,” Pompeo said.

“Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told Mohamed al-Hakim, Iraq's Foreign Minister.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW