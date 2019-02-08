Secret negotiations to confront US forces in Iraq 'politically': Qaddo

2019/02/08 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed with Iran-backed IMIS figures and political
powers to confront the US presence in Iraq politically and not militarily, claimed
Fatah Alliance's Hanin al-Qaddo.Parties
of the secret deal said that military confrontation with the US will not serve
the interest of the Iraqi people and will harm the security of the country, Qaddo
said.There
are legislative and executive ways to keep only a few of these forces inside Iraq
to train Iraqi army personnel or to drive them out completely by signing a new
agreement, Qaddo added.Head
of the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri has an important and influential control
over IMIS and is able to prevent escalation and calm its militias, Qaddo said.IMIS media accounts and Iran's state-backed
news channel Press TV released a video allegedly showing the IMIS militia
stopping a US patrol. The footage showed armored vehicles with IMIS green flags
blocking a road as armed men in military uniform, claimed to be US troops,
passed by, Voice of America reported.The US-led coalition fighting against ISIS in Syria
and Iraq denied Monday that it faced a head-to-head encounter with IMIS in Nineveh
province."The patrol referenced was routine and there was
no confrontation," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for the US-led
coalition, told VOA in an email.
"The coalition
is here at the invitation of the Iraqi government and this was coordinated with
the Iraqi Security Forces," he said.The coalition
spokesperson did not disclose more information about the operation.
US not to withdraw from Iraq
Iran's
Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Monday that Washington has to withdraw
its forces from Iraq, adding that "security and stability in Iraq is
[achieved] by the role of the Iraqi armed forces."This
came on the sidelines of the Al-Rafidain
Center for Dialogue Forum for 2019 held in Baghdad.As
US President Donald Trump told CBS that his administration would keep US troops
in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said
that "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support
Iraqi forces in the fight against terror."However, Salih slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for
our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't
represent a priority to it."
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said despite progress in fighting ISIS in Iraq, the group
retained a strong presence in that country and was trying to mount a
clandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue to support the government of Iraq
in its efforts to secure the liberated areas of that country,” Pompeo said.
“Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told Mohamed al-Hakim, Iraq's Foreign Minister.
