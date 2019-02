Secret negotiations to confront US forces in Iraq 'politically': Qaddo

2019/02/08 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed with Iran-backed IMIS figures and politicalpowers to confront the US presence in Iraq politically and not militarily, claimedFatah Alliance's Hanin al-Qaddo.Partiesof the secret deal said that military confrontation with the US will not servethe interest of the Iraqi people and will harm the security of the country, Qaddosaid.Thereare legislative and executive ways to keep only a few of these forces inside Iraqto train Iraqi army personnel or to drive them out completely by signing a newagreement, Qaddo added.Headof the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri has an important and influential controlover IMIS and is able to prevent escalation and calm its militias, Qaddo said.IMIS media accounts and Iran's state-backednews channel Press TV released a video allegedly showing the IMIS militiastopping a US patrol. The footage showed armored vehicles with IMIS green flagsblocking a road as armed men in military uniform, claimed to be US troops,passed by, Voice of America reported.The US-led coalition fighting against ISIS in Syriaand Iraq denied Monday that it faced a head-to-head encounter with IMIS in Ninevehprovince."The patrol referenced was routine and there wasno confrontation," Col. Sean Ryan, a spokesperson for the US-ledcoalition, told VOA in an email."The coalitionis here at the invitation of the Iraqi government and this was coordinated withthe Iraqi Security Forces," he said.The coalitionspokesperson did not disclose more information about the operation.US not to withdraw from IraqIran'sAmbassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Monday that Washington has to withdrawits forces from Iraq, adding that "security and stability in Iraq is[achieved] by the role of the Iraqi armed forces."Thiscame on the sidelines of the Al-RafidainCenter for Dialogue Forum for 2019 held in Baghdad.AsUS President Donald Trump told CBS that his administration would keep US troopsin Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih saidthat "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to supportIraqi forces in the fight against terror."However, Salih slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask forour permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don'trepresent a priority to it."On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said despite progress in fighting ISIS in Iraq, the groupretained a strong presence in that country and was trying to mount aclandestine insurgency.“The coalition must continue to support the government of Iraqin its efforts to secure the liberated areas of that country,” Pompeo said.“Mr. Foreign Minister, we’re with you,” he told Mohamed al-Hakim, Iraq's Foreign Minister.