Home › kurdistan 24 › Erbil security arrest 3 Iranians attempting to smuggle opium into Kurdistan, hidden in tools

Erbil security arrest 3 Iranians attempting to smuggle opium into Kurdistan, hidden in tools

2019/09/26 | 16:10























");



}



}



switch (data.model) {



case "visited":



var registerdate = $('#registerdate');



registerdate.append(data.msg1);



if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));



}



}



});



});











Share share























The three defendants who are if Iranian nationality facing charges of attempted drug-smuggling into the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in the Kurdistan Region capital on Thursday reported they had arrested three Iranian nationals for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into the region.



The security directorate (Asayish) in Erbil, said the anti-narcotics authorities arrested the three Iranians in the border region of Haji Omaran, with opiates hidden in items they were carrying.















































The Asayish also noted in its statement that the defendants were arrested about two days ago with about 50 grams of opium concentrate in their possession. They added that the three individuals were smuggling the drugs by hiding it inside hollowed steel walking crutches.



The directorate stated the detainees confessed to the attempted smuggling, after which they were sent to the competent authorities to be tried in accordance with the relevant penal codes.



Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani. In mid-July, the Asayish confiscated 48.7 kilograms of narcotics near the Iranian border.



In late July, the Asayish announced they had arrested 651 suspected drug dealers and consumers in the first six months of 2019.



There are no official statistics on the number of people arrested on drug-related charges, nor are there any statistics on the total number of users in Iraq in general.



Editing by Nadia Riva











? (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-");switch (data.model) {case "visited":var registerdate = $('#registerdate');registerdate.append(data.msg1);if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));});});Share shareThe three defendants who are if Iranian nationality facing charges of attempted drug-smuggling into the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in the Kurdistan Region capital on Thursday reported they had arrested three Iranian nationals for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into the region.The security directorate (Asayish) in Erbil, said the anti-narcotics authorities arrested the three Iranians in the border region of Haji Omaran, with opiates hidden in items they were carrying.The Asayish also noted in its statement that the defendants were arrested about two days ago with about 50 grams of opium concentrate in their possession. They added that the three individuals were smuggling the drugs by hiding it inside hollowed steel walking crutches.The directorate stated the detainees confessed to the attempted smuggling, after which they were sent to the competent authorities to be tried in accordance with the relevant penal codes.Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani. In mid-July, the Asayish confiscated 48.7 kilograms of narcotics near the Iranian border.In late July, the Asayish announced they had arrested 651 suspected drug dealers and consumers in the first six months of 2019.There are no official statistics on the number of people arrested on drug-related charges, nor are there any statistics on the total number of users in Iraq in general.Editing by Nadia Riva