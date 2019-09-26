Home › Baghdad Post › Princess Beatrice engaged to property developer Mapelli Mozzi during trip to Italy

Princess Beatrice engaged to property developer Mapelli Mozzi during trip to Italy

2019/09/26 | 17:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Princess Beatrice got engaged to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a trip to Italy earlier this month, a statement from her parents, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has said.The wedding is scheduled for 2020, but no date has been set yet.Princess Beatrice, 31, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and first cousin of Princes William and Harry.“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the happy couple said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."The princess and Mozzi were rumored to have started dating in November 2018, after she split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Dave Clark, in 2016. A source told People last year the two have known each other for years.Mozzi reportedly shares a son, named Wolfie, from a previous relationship.The royal served as maid of honor at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year.