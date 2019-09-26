Hakim hails UNAMI role to support Iraq against challenges

2019/09/26 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Al-Hakim has met with the former chief of UNAMI mission in Iraq, Jan Kubis, and discussed the recent political and security developments as well as the support offered by the United Nations to Iraq.
In a statement by the ministry, Hakim stressed importance that the United Nations plays a more active role to support Iraq in political, security and humanitarian fields.
The UN, according to the statement, is the international umbrella that is responsible for protecting and supporting the peoples. Hakim also praised the exerted efforts by UNAMI and its role supporting Iraq to face the challenges it faces.
He added that the ministry offers all facilities seeking success of the mission and hence contribute to preserving the safety and security of the country.
Hakim concluded urging the international community to support Iraq during its reconstruction phase.
