Kurdsat stops broadcasting after 20 years, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/09/26 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdsat TV, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: Kurdsat’s fb
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Kurdsat Broadcasting Corporation closed its doors on Wednesday after nearly twenty years of bringing news and entertainment to Iraqi Kurdistan region.
In response to the closure, Director of External Affairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed addressed the closure on social media. The channel was affiliated with the party.
“There hasn’t been a month where we haven’t had to fight, argue, be threatened, and sometimes go through charity in order to get the funds for Kurdsat,” she said, adding that the trouble began shortly after the health of late-PUK General-Secretary Jalal Talabani began to decline.
Ahmed said that some officials in the PUK had lost the vision of Talabani and his wife Hero Ibrahim Ahmed and were instead focused on petty and corrupt dealings.
“For them, smuggled cigarettes are more important than Badinan Sat and Al-Etihad newspaper.”
“The worst part is the carelessness of Talabani’s sons: on the one hand they consider themselves too be speakers for the party and on the other they have done most of the damage to the PUK,” she said.
Kurdsat Broadcasting Corporation, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: Kurdipedia
“Not only Kurdsat, but Khak TV and Radio, the Amna Suraka [museum], SNN, the Kurdistan Save the Children [charity], Zamwa Gallery, Kobane University, Badinan Sat, Shahid Jabar School, Kirkuk Cultural Center, Ezidi House, and Kurdistani Nwê newspaper were all under threat of closure or have closed, including Kurd Idol.”
Kurdsat TV channel began broadcasting on January 8, 2000. All branches of the network were shuttered on Wednesday.
Securing dedicated sources of funding has been a major struggle for media organizations all over the world. In the Kurdistan Region, many channels are affiliated with political parties and are, therefore, vulnerable to budget cuts based on decisions from the parities.
