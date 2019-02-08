Iraqi Electricity Min. praises 'benefiting' from Iranian expertise

2019/02/08 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Minister of Electricity Loay al-Khatib praised the "progress and technological development in Iran," affirming that benefiting from the Iranian expertise supports the establishment of infrastructure in Iraq.Khatib announced the signing of an electricity agreement between the two states.In December 27, 2018, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Khatib signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for energy cooperation after two days of intensive talks in Baghdad.“A memorandum of understanding was signed, which became a contract today,” Khatib said on the sidelines of a meeting with the Iranian minister of energy.The Iraqi minister said the MoU envisages cooperation in new energy technologies and sharing technical know-how and experience with the Iranian side.