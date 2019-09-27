Three ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

2019/09/27 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq`s Interior Ministry announced Thursday the arrest of three ISIS operatives in Kirkuk.In a statement, the ministry said: "We have information from one of our confidential sources about the presence of terrorists who are sleeper cells in the ISIS terrorist organization inside the city of Kirkuk.""Immediately after obtaining the fundamental approvals from the investigating judge, a working group of officers was formed," the statement added.It stated: "After the ambush in several areas, the terrorists were arrested and handed over to the requesting party to complete the legal procedures against them to receive their just penalty."
