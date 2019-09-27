Iraqi Kurdistan’s security forces need reform, mission refocused: MP

2019/09/27 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ali Hama Salih, Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament member from Gorran Movement, 2087. Photo: Salih’s FB
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Head of the Change Movement (Gorran) caucus in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Ali Hama Salih argued on Thursday that the Kurdish region’s armed forces and security apparatus require significant reform.
“Those forces should be reorganized and new laws should be issued for them,” Hama Salih told NRT TV.
He alleged that 48 percent of salary payments of the Kurdistan region’s public employees go to members of the Asayish (security), Peshmerga, Zeravani, or other security forces and suggested that these bloated forces did not serve the best interests of the region’s people.
The Kurdish armed forces so-called Peshmerga in Iraqi Kurdistan are not unified forces, and considered as militias loyal and taking orders directly from the ruling parties of Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK.
“There are 64,000 guards in the Kurdistan Region: some guard religious figures, some guard people who do not have any rank or position within the government.”
“There are officials who have 500 guards,” he continued.
Despite this, Hama Salih said that the job of guarding oilfields has been given to companies in the private sector.
In the appearance, he also criticized the quality of gasoline sold at service stations in Sulaimani, saying it was of inferior quality and made mostly of condensate.
Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com
