Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2019)

2019/09/27 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Between 1 January and 31 August 2019, 5,135 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 74 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (20,077). In August 2019, 1,268 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 1,531 in August 2018. Notably, the highest number of monthly sea arrivals in 2019 so far was recorded in August.

