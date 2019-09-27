3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey

2019/09/27 | 16:05
A new earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit the Turkish city of Istanbul.
According to a statement issued by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the magnitude of the earthquake hit 3.9 degrees 21.16 km from the coast of the Silvri region in the Sea of Marmara, at a depth of 7.02 km underground.
Earlier on Thursday, a powerful earthquake struck the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday, according to Turkey’s quake monitoring center.
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit the Sea of Marmara at 1.59 p.m. (1059GMT).
The earthquake, off Istanbul's Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 11.9 kilometers (7.3 miles).
On Tuesday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake also hit off Silivri, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
