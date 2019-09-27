Home › Baghdad Post › Washington blames Tehran many destabilizing actions in the region: Hook

2019/09/27 | 16:40



The United States is constantly reviewing and updating the list to ensure that senior Iranian officials and their families are not able to travel to the United States, said special U.S. representative for Iran Brian Hook.Washington blames Tehran for many destabilizing actions in the region, most recently the attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities."People who have used American potential for education are now using it to insult the United States, and this is a clear example of the hypocrisy of Iranian officials," he said.This was the demand of "many Iranians," the US official said, referring to a campaign launched by Iranian activists in America two years ago to ban Iranian regime officials and expel their children and relatives who study or work and live in the United States.