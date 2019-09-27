Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Iraq: Iraq: Assessments map (January - September 2019)
Iraq: Iraq: Assessments map (January - September 2019)
2019/09/27 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Country: Iraq
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraq government websites hacked in 'largest operation' yet
British tanker leaves Iran after 10-week detention
Iraq: Understanding Cash-Based Programming & Protection in the Northern Region of Iraq-KRI
PMU: We are working as a single cell with the security forces to make the 40th visit a success
Minister of Education: We seek to increase the number of grants and fellowships granted by Russia
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs