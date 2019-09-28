Trump says he refused to lift sanctions for an Iran meeting

2019/09/28 | 03:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- U.S.
President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to lift
sanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to lift
restrictions to facilitate a meeting.“Iran
wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of
course, NO!” Trump tweeted.
