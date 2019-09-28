Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says he refused to lift sanctions for an Iran meeting

Trump says he refused to lift sanctions for an Iran meeting

2019/09/28 | 03:00



President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to lift



sanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President Hassan



Rouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to lift



restrictions to facilitate a meeting.“Iran



wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of



course, NO!” Trump tweeted.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- U.S.President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to liftsanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President HassanRouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to liftrestrictions to facilitate a meeting.“Iranwanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, ofcourse, NO!” Trump tweeted.