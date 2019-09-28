عربي | كوردى


Trump says he refused to lift sanctions for an Iran meeting
2019/09/28 | 03:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- U.S.

President Donald Trump said he had refused a request by Tehran to lift

sanctions in exchange for talks, contradicting Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani, who earlier on Friday said the United States had offered to lift

restrictions to facilitate a meeting.“Iran

wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of

course, NO!” Trump tweeted.

