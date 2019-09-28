Home › INA › Iraq participates in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal

Iraq participates in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal

2019/09/28 | 05:55



Baghdad - INA







Iraq participated in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization (lCAO) on the sidelines of the meetings of the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Assembly.







Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Ali Khalil Ibrahim, who headed the Iraqi delegation in a statement said that he met with a number of delegations of participating countries, including Morocco, Oman and the regional office of the International Civil Aviation Organization in the Middle East.







He added that the Iraqi delegation, attended and presence in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization lCAO, on aviation safety, air safety, aviation security and air transport, to benefit from the expertise and capabilities of the organization, in the development of the reality of the work of Iraqi civil aviation.The activities of the Civil Aviation Organization to be held in Montreal will continue until the fifth of next month.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAIraq participated in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization (lCAO) on the sidelines of the meetings of the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Assembly.Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Ali Khalil Ibrahim, who headed the Iraqi delegation in a statement said that he met with a number of delegations of participating countries, including Morocco, Oman and the regional office of the International Civil Aviation Organization in the Middle East.He added that the Iraqi delegation, attended and presence in the activities of the International Civil Aviation Organization lCAO, on aviation safety, air safety, aviation security and air transport, to benefit from the expertise and capabilities of the organization, in the development of the reality of the work of Iraqi civil aviation.The activities of the Civil Aviation Organization to be held in Montreal will continue until the fifth of next month.