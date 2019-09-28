Home › INA › Iraq and the Netherlands co-chair the Ministerial Meeting on Accountability for Daesh Crimes

Iraq and the Netherlands co-chair the Ministerial Meeting on Accountability for Daesh Crimes

2019/09/28 | 05:55



New York - INA







Iraq represented by Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim in cooperation with the Netherlands, held a ministerial meeting on Friday attended by a large number of UN member states, relevant UN agencies and a number of human rights activists.







According to a State Department statement received by the State Department, the meeting focused on a number of issues that are part of countering terrorism and mitigating its repercussions, especially the Islamic State terrorist organization, including: Crimes, directing energies to prevent the return of Daesh, and coordinating efforts between the judiciary in Iraq and the European countries and other countries in the region to ensure justice and enact laws to prosecute terrorists.







This came in the context of the UN General Assembly 74th session in New York.























