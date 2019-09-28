Home › Baghdad Post › Al-Qaim border crossing to be opened this week: Official

Al-Qaim border crossing to be opened this week: Official

2019/09/28 | 14:40



Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria is expected to be reopened on Monday after being closed for over five years since the area was captured by ISIS in 2014, an Iraqi official said.



"Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has given the official authorization to reopen the border crossing," Kazim Mohammed al-Uqabi, head of Iraq's border crossing authority, said in remarks, adding that it would "be used for traveling between the two countries as well as for developing trade and the exchange of goods."



Uqaibi expressed hopes that “this will help to further develop ties between Iraq and Syria."











