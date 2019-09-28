Iraqi Defense Ministry denounces Iranian ambassador threats against U.S.

2019/09/28 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Defense Ministry has denounced the remarks made by Iranian Ambassador to Iraq who declared that Tehran will not hesitate to attack the US forces in Iraq in case of an US offensive.
In remarks, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji denounced the remarks, saying that the Iraqi territories cannot be used in other country’s conflicts.
“Iraq will not be a starting point for attacks on Iran, nor will it allow US interests on its territory to be threatened,” Khafaji said.
Previously, Ambassador Iraj Mesjedi accused the US intervention within Iraq’s internal affairs and the Middle East and threatened saying “If the US attacked Iran, we will respond strongly and bombard the American presence in Iraq or anywhere else.”
