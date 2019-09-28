VIDEO: Bizarre scenes as Iraqi football coach hurls shoe at opposition fans

2019/09/28 | 17:00
Iraq News
Naft Misan’s coach, Ahmed Dahham, is seen taking off his shoe before throwing it at a fan. (Photo: Youtube/Screen grab)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a bizarre incident on Friday, an Iraqi football coach hurled his shoe at a fan in the stands after the team he manages fell to a 3-1 loss.
Naft Misan’s coach, Ahmed Dahham, appeared to have had enough of heckles from opposing fans when he got into an altercation with a supporter, prompting him to take off his shoe and toss it at the man in the stands.
The incident occurred at the end of the match between Naft Misan and Alsinaat Alkahrabaiya at the Al Sina’a Stadium in Baghdad. Naft Misan were losing 3-1.
Mustafa Mahmoud opened the scoring for Alsinaat in the 18th minute. Ahmad Khalid equalized for Misan in the 39th minute only for Umer Jabbar to restore Alsinaat’s lead two minutes later.
In the second half, Alsinaat’s Mahmood Ahmad delivered the final blow when he scored in the 91st moments before the show-throwing incident.
Security officers, as well as coaching staff and players, tried to intervene to resolve the dispute between the coach and the fans.
The match was Naft Misan’s first of the Iraqi Premier League season after their opening fixture against Al-Talaba was postponed by the Iraqi Football Association.
This season’s Iraqi Premier League includes two teams from the Kurdistan Region, Erbil and Zakho.
Erbil has begun the season with two draws while Zakho has suffered two consecutive defeats.
