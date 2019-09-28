'Superstore' actress Linda Porter dies at 86

2019/09/28 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Linda Porter, known for her role as Myrtle in "Superstore," has died at the age of 86 after battling cancer.
Her representative confirmed the news to Variety on Friday.“Linda wasn’t just hilarious; she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic -- working with her brightened everyone’s day,” "Superstore" executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green reflected in a statement. “We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The 'Superstore' family won’t be the same without her.”
She appeared in 35 episodes of NBC comedy series.
