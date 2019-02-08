عربي | كوردى
The political map drawn 100 years ago by the French still haunts Syria
2019/02/08 | 10:05
Michel Gurfinkiel







The war in Syria is not over yet. Indeed, the Bashar Assad

Baathist-Alawite regime has been salvaged in Western Syria, the most populated

part of the country. However, this was not been achieved by the regime’s

itself, but rather by foreign protectors – Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, the

Shiite state-within-the-state in Lebanon – that provided fighters or firepower

or both. And there are still large pockets of Sunni insurgency in the

northwest. While some of these areas are now de facto under Turkish

supervision, others are still operated by independent Syrian Sunni militias. As for eastern Syria, it is still largely beyond the control

of the Assad regime. While ISIS does not seem to have retained compact

territorial strongholds there, some non-ISIS Sunni insurgents remain active in

the southeastern deserts along the Jordanian and Iraqi borders. More important,

Trans-Euphrates Syria in the northeast has consolidated into an autonomous

polity known as Rojava (Syrian Kurdistan), or alternatively, the Democratic

Federation of Northern Syria (DFNS), a coalition comprising of Sunni Kurds,

Sunni Arabs and Christian Assyrians. The DFNS spearhead is a well-organized and

highly motivated Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which

carried most of the war against ISIS on the ground from 2015-on, and

reconquered most populated areas in the former ISIS-dominated territory.Until recently, the YPG relied ultimately on American

logistical and tactical support. American assistance was crucial in defeating

ISIS at Kobani in 2015, under the Obama administration, and in the reconquest of

the ISIS capital Raqqa in 2017, under the Trump administration. Russia also

extended some measure of support at times. On the other hand, Turkey, Iran and

Shiite-dominated Iraq have constantly opposed Rojava/DFNS and are clearly

tempted to wipe it out now that American personnel are about to leave the area.

Turkey has already taken advantage of the new situation by wresting from the

Kurds their westernmost outpost in Afrin. But it has been apparently advised by

the US and Russia alike not to interfere with Trans-Euphrates Syria proper.What is striking about the present map of Syria is how

closely it resembles another one drawn by the French just 100 years ago. In line with the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916, the French

and British divided the former Ottoman Middle East between themselves. While

the British took over the southern Levant (Palestine on both banks of the

Jordan River) and oil-rich Mesopotamia, the French occupied the northern

Levant, from the Mediterranean to the Euphrates River and beyond – a 200,000

square-kilometer area they renamed Syria. This arrangement was seen by Arab nationalists – who had

been promised an independent and united State by the British, and had convened

a national congress in Damascus – as a cynical betrayal. This was all the more

so when their British-appointed king, Emir Faisal of Hejaz, was ousted from

Damascus by the French in 1920, and had to resign himself with a diminished

realm in Iraq only. The word Nakba (“catastrophe”), which now applies primarily

to the Arab Palestinian plight, then came into use in the Arab press for the

first time, to describe the dismemberment of a stillborn new Arab Empire.In fact, the former Ottoman Middle East could hardly have

been described as a single nation even then. The population, spread out over a

total area of about 750,000 square kilometers, was sparse – five millions at

best. Most inhabitants spoke Arabic, but there were many places where Kurdish,

Turkish, Aramaic, Armenian or even Greek were the primary languages. Meanwhile,

a growing Jewish community in Palestine was reviving Hebrew as a modern,

day-to-day language. Most inhabitants claimed to be Muslim, but broken down into

many Sunni and Shiite sectarian groups. The Christians, the second largest

religion, also split into sectarian groups, not to mention smaller religious

minorities like the Jews, Druze or Yazidis. Every geographical region and every

tribe or clan claimed a distinct identity. The economy was largely local. As

noted by the American historian Martha Neff Kessler, connections to larger

markets outside the area along the old caravan roads or the more recent Ottoman

railways networks were more relevant than interconnections within the area.What was true of the region as a whole was equally true of

each Western zone of influence. The French quickly realized that their Syrian

dominion – two millions inhabitants in 1920 – was a patchwork of conflicting

communities. Charles de Gaulle, who was stationed as a young staff officer in

Beyrouth from 1929 to 1931, dryly observed, “The people who live here never

contented themselves with anything nor anybody.” Still, some administrative framework had to be devised. The

secretary-general of the French High Commissioner’s Office, Viscount Robert de

Caix de Saint-Aymour, took up the challenge. A personal friend of Philippe

Berthelot, the secretary-general of the French Foreign Office and the supremo

of French post-WW I diplomacy, he would enjoy a near unlimited authority in

these matters. According to de Caix, Syria did not exist and would never

exist. It had to be partitioned into smaller but more homogeneous entities. His

first draft, in 1919, provided for two main States, centered around Damascus in

the South and Aleppo in the North, and three smaller States: Lebanon, the

Alawite state and the Druze state.The differences between the Damascus and Aleppo areas were

very real. As a matter of fact, each city had ruled its own vilayet

(administrative district) under the Ottomans. Damascus had been in Biblical

times the capital of the powerful kingdom of Aram, and then, in early Muslim

history, the seat of the first caliphate dynasty, the Ummayads. Until 1918, it

was the chief town of an Ottoman vilayet of Syria extending from Hama in

central Syria to Aqaba on the Red Sea. For all that, it was then a rather

diminished, conservative and inward-looking city of 180,000 that derived most

of its wealth from local agriculture. Aleppo, until 1918 the chief town of an Aleppo vilayet that

included Marash and Urfa in southeastern Anatolia and Alexandrette on the

Mediterranean, was on the contrary a booming commercial and industrial city of

200,000, connected to all Ottoman lands and beyond. It had suffered a brief

eclipse in the late 19th century, when the Suez Canal rendered age-old caravans

obsolete, but had soon been reinstated its previous position as one of the most

important Imperial Ottoman Railways hubs. The French compensated for the loss

of the Anatolian districts by bringing Trans-Euphrates Syria, previously known

as the Ottoman Sanjak of Zor, under the jurisdiction of the Aleppo state.Lebanon, the only place in the Levant where Christians

formed a majority, had been closely related to France for centuries. Its main

Christian community, the Catholic-oriented Maronites, had been educated wholly

in French since the 19th century. French cultural influence was almost as

strong over the other Christian and non-Christian elites. Quite naturally, de

Caix took steps from the very onset to sever this enlightened country from the

rest of Syria. The State of Lebanon was created in 1920, and turned six years

later into the semi-independent Republic of Lebanon under French tutelage.Likewise, the Alawites were promised a fair amount of

autonomy in their own area around Latakia, between Lebanon and Turkey. A

nominally Shiite sect that most Muslims, including regular Shiites, regarded as

heretical, the Alawites were eager to associate with the new non-Muslim rulers.

They provided the French with excellent and disciplined native levies, which

later turned into elite forces. The Druze issue was more awkward. Another offshoot of Shiite

Islam that had developed into a fully separate religion, the Druze community

was a major power both in the mountainous areas south of Damascus – the Jabal

Druze – and in several parts of Lebanon. While the French provided the Jabal

Druze with a state of its own, they subordinated the Lebanese Druze to the

Christians. That major departure from their global scheme and major mistake was

soon met by a bitter all-Druze insurgency and more unrest in other parts of the

country. It took two years, and a very discerning general, Edouard Andrea, to

quell it in 1927. Finally, de Caix’s map was cosmetically redrawn. The states

of Damascus, Aleppo and Jabal Druze were merged into a single Syrian Federal

State. However, Lebanon and the Alawite State were maintained as separate

entities.Wrested from Vichy France by the British and the Free French

in 1941, Syria was granted independence as a single state in 1945, with the

exception of Lebanon, which was confirmed as a separate independent state. It

did not mean, however, that the ethnic, religious and geographic tensions or

rivalries that appalled de Caix vanished instantly. On the contrary, they were

exacerbated by an enormous demographic growth – from five million in the 1950s

to about 10 million in the 1970s to about 20 million today. Democracy quickly

gave way to military regimes, a succession of coups and even a brief

incorporation into Gamal Abdel Nasser’s United Arab Republic. Finally, the

Alawites took over.Ironically, the pro-French Latakia sectarians had converted

to militant nationalism and then Baathism in the 1940s, and their military

power had allowed them to assert an ever-increasing role in the country’s

politics in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1970, Hafez Assad, an air force general and

a leader of the Baathist Syrian branch, emerged as the sole ruler. The Assad

regime, under Hafez Assad from 1970 to 2000, and then under his son Bashar, was

outwardly pan-Arabist, but relied in fact on carefully calculated sectarian

alliances. In a nutshell, the Alawites co-opted all non-Sunni or

non-Arab minorities in order to check the Sunnis. The system was cemented by

socialism – in effect, family and sectarian patronage – and a close alliance

with the USSR. Once the Soviet Empire fell that started to unravel. The civil

war that started in 2011 brought back to the surface a geopolitical Atlantis:

de Caix’s map, with only one major difference, the assertiveness of

Trans-Euphrates Syria.More-Soviet Russians have been back in Syria since 2015.

While they see the preservation of their Alawite ally as a priority, they are

realistic enough to commend federalization as a long-term solution. This is all

the more so since they know they are bound to compete with their Iranian allies

and their Turkish allies-in-the-making. The Americans and the Europeans should

not, at that point, leave it to the Russians alone. Nor should the Israelis.



