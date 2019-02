The political map drawn 100 years ago by the French still haunts Syria

2019/02/08 | 10:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Michel GurfinkielThe war in Syria is not over yet. Indeed, the Bashar AssadBaathist-Alawite regime has been salvaged in Western Syria, the most populatedpart of the country. However, this was not been achieved by the regime’sitself, but rather by foreign protectors – Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, theShiite state-within-the-state in Lebanon – that provided fighters or firepoweror both. And there are still large pockets of Sunni insurgency in thenorthwest. While some of these areas are now de facto under Turkishsupervision, others are still operated by independent Syrian Sunni militias. As for eastern Syria, it is still largely beyond the controlof the Assad regime. While ISIS does not seem to have retained compactterritorial strongholds there, some non-ISIS Sunni insurgents remain active inthe southeastern deserts along the Jordanian and Iraqi borders. More important,Trans-Euphrates Syria in the northeast has consolidated into an autonomouspolity known as Rojava (Syrian Kurdistan), or alternatively, the DemocraticFederation of Northern Syria (DFNS), a coalition comprising of Sunni Kurds,Sunni Arabs and Christian Assyrians. The DFNS spearhead is a well-organized andhighly motivated Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), whichcarried most of the war against ISIS on the ground from 2015-on, andreconquered most populated areas in the former ISIS-dominated territory.Until recently, the YPG relied ultimately on Americanlogistical and tactical support. American assistance was crucial in defeatingISIS at Kobani in 2015, under the Obama administration, and in the reconquest ofthe ISIS capital Raqqa in 2017, under the Trump administration. Russia alsoextended some measure of support at times. On the other hand, Turkey, Iran andShiite-dominated Iraq have constantly opposed Rojava/DFNS and are clearlytempted to wipe it out now that American personnel are about to leave the area.Turkey has already taken advantage of the new situation by wresting from theKurds their westernmost outpost in Afrin. But it has been apparently advised bythe US and Russia alike not to interfere with Trans-Euphrates Syria proper.What is striking about the present map of Syria is howclosely it resembles another one drawn by the French just 100 years ago. In line with the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916, the Frenchand British divided the former Ottoman Middle East between themselves. Whilethe British took over the southern Levant (Palestine on both banks of theJordan River) and oil-rich Mesopotamia, the French occupied the northernLevant, from the Mediterranean to the Euphrates River and beyond – a 200,000square-kilometer area they renamed Syria. This arrangement was seen by Arab nationalists – who hadbeen promised an independent and united State by the British, and had conveneda national congress in Damascus – as a cynical betrayal. This was all the moreso when their British-appointed king, Emir Faisal of Hejaz, was ousted fromDamascus by the French in 1920, and had to resign himself with a diminishedrealm in Iraq only. The word Nakba (“catastrophe”), which now applies primarilyto the Arab Palestinian plight, then came into use in the Arab press for thefirst time, to describe the dismemberment of a stillborn new Arab Empire.In fact, the former Ottoman Middle East could hardly havebeen described as a single nation even then. The population, spread out over atotal area of about 750,000 square kilometers, was sparse – five millions atbest. Most inhabitants spoke Arabic, but there were many places where Kurdish,Turkish, Aramaic, Armenian or even Greek were the primary languages. Meanwhile,a growing Jewish community in Palestine was reviving Hebrew as a modern,day-to-day language. Most inhabitants claimed to be Muslim, but broken down intomany Sunni and Shiite sectarian groups. The Christians, the second largestreligion, also split into sectarian groups, not to mention smaller religiousminorities like the Jews, Druze or Yazidis. Every geographical region and everytribe or clan claimed a distinct identity. The economy was largely local. Asnoted by the American historian Martha Neff Kessler, connections to largermarkets outside the area along the old caravan roads or the more recent Ottomanrailways networks were more relevant than interconnections within the area.What was true of the region as a whole was equally true ofeach Western zone of influence. The French quickly realized that their Syriandominion – two millions inhabitants in 1920 – was a patchwork of conflictingcommunities. Charles de Gaulle, who was stationed as a young staff officer inBeyrouth from 1929 to 1931, dryly observed, “The people who live here nevercontented themselves with anything nor anybody.” Still, some administrative framework had to be devised. Thesecretary-general of the French High Commissioner’s Office, Viscount Robert deCaix de Saint-Aymour, took up the challenge. A personal friend of PhilippeBerthelot, the secretary-general of the French Foreign Office and the supremoof French post-WW I diplomacy, he would enjoy a near unlimited authority inthese matters. According to de Caix, Syria did not exist and would neverexist. It had to be partitioned into smaller but more homogeneous entities. Hisfirst draft, in 1919, provided for two main States, centered around Damascus inthe South and Aleppo in the North, and three smaller States: Lebanon, theAlawite state and the Druze state.The differences between the Damascus and Aleppo areas werevery real. As a matter of fact, each city had ruled its own vilayet(administrative district) under the Ottomans. Damascus had been in Biblicaltimes the capital of the powerful kingdom of Aram, and then, in early Muslimhistory, the seat of the first caliphate dynasty, the Ummayads. Until 1918, itwas the chief town of an Ottoman vilayet of Syria extending from Hama incentral Syria to Aqaba on the Red Sea. For all that, it was then a ratherdiminished, conservative and inward-looking city of 180,000 that derived mostof its wealth from local agriculture. Aleppo, until 1918 the chief town of an Aleppo vilayet thatincluded Marash and Urfa in southeastern Anatolia and Alexandrette on theMediterranean, was on the contrary a booming commercial and industrial city of200,000, connected to all Ottoman lands and beyond. It had suffered a briefeclipse in the late 19th century, when the Suez Canal rendered age-old caravansobsolete, but had soon been reinstated its previous position as one of the mostimportant Imperial Ottoman Railways hubs. The French compensated for the lossof the Anatolian districts by bringing Trans-Euphrates Syria, previously knownas the Ottoman Sanjak of Zor, under the jurisdiction of the Aleppo state.Lebanon, the only place in the Levant where Christiansformed a majority, had been closely related to France for centuries. Its mainChristian community, the Catholic-oriented Maronites, had been educated whollyin French since the 19th century. French cultural influence was almost asstrong over the other Christian and non-Christian elites. Quite naturally, deCaix took steps from the very onset to sever this enlightened country from therest of Syria. The State of Lebanon was created in 1920, and turned six yearslater into the semi-independent Republic of Lebanon under French tutelage.Likewise, the Alawites were promised a fair amount ofautonomy in their own area around Latakia, between Lebanon and Turkey. Anominally Shiite sect that most Muslims, including regular Shiites, regarded asheretical, the Alawites were eager to associate with the new non-Muslim rulers.They provided the French with excellent and disciplined native levies, whichlater turned into elite forces. The Druze issue was more awkward. Another offshoot of ShiiteIslam that had developed into a fully separate religion, the Druze communitywas a major power both in the mountainous areas south of Damascus – the JabalDruze – and in several parts of Lebanon. While the French provided the JabalDruze with a state of its own, they subordinated the Lebanese Druze to theChristians. That major departure from their global scheme and major mistake wassoon met by a bitter all-Druze insurgency and more unrest in other parts of thecountry. It took two years, and a very discerning general, Edouard Andrea, toquell it in 1927. Finally, de Caix’s map was cosmetically redrawn. The statesof Damascus, Aleppo and Jabal Druze were merged into a single Syrian FederalState. However, Lebanon and the Alawite State were maintained as separateentities.Wrested from Vichy France by the British and the Free Frenchin 1941, Syria was granted independence as a single state in 1945, with theexception of Lebanon, which was confirmed as a separate independent state. Itdid not mean, however, that the ethnic, religious and geographic tensions orrivalries that appalled de Caix vanished instantly. On the contrary, they wereexacerbated by an enormous demographic growth – from five million in the 1950sto about 10 million in the 1970s to about 20 million today. Democracy quicklygave way to military regimes, a succession of coups and even a briefincorporation into Gamal Abdel Nasser’s United Arab Republic. Finally, theAlawites took over.Ironically, the pro-French Latakia sectarians had convertedto militant nationalism and then Baathism in the 1940s, and their militarypower had allowed them to assert an ever-increasing role in the country’spolitics in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1970, Hafez Assad, an air force general anda leader of the Baathist Syrian branch, emerged as the sole ruler. The Assadregime, under Hafez Assad from 1970 to 2000, and then under his son Bashar, wasoutwardly pan-Arabist, but relied in fact on carefully calculated sectarianalliances. In a nutshell, the Alawites co-opted all non-Sunni ornon-Arab minorities in order to check the Sunnis. The system was cemented bysocialism – in effect, family and sectarian patronage – and a close alliancewith the USSR. Once the Soviet Empire fell that started to unravel. The civilwar that started in 2011 brought back to the surface a geopolitical Atlantis:de Caix’s map, with only one major difference, the assertiveness ofTrans-Euphrates Syria.More-Soviet Russians have been back in Syria since 2015.While they see the preservation of their Alawite ally as a priority, they arerealistic enough to commend federalization as a long-term solution. This is allthe more so since they know they are bound to compete with their Iranian alliesand their Turkish allies-in-the-making. The Americans and the Europeans shouldnot, at that point, leave it to the Russians alone. Nor should the Israelis.