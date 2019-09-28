عربي | كوردى


Security forces destroy 3 guesthouses, 4 ISIS tunnels in Anbar

2019/09/28 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Spokesman

for Iraqi Security Media Center Yahya Rasoul announced Saturday that security

forces have destroyed four tunnels that belong to ISIS terrorist group in Anbar

province.Rasoul

pointed out that the forces also destroyed three ISIS guesthouses and 4 tunnels,

as well as seizing a big number of improvised explosive devises.Although

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands and the

end of war against ISIS in December 2017, Iraqi cities are witnessing acts of

violence as terrorist group's sleeper cells continue to launch attacks

targeting civilians and security forces.



