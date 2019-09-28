Security forces destroy 3 guesthouses, 4 ISIS tunnels in Anbar

2019/09/28 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Spokesman
for Iraqi Security Media Center Yahya Rasoul announced Saturday that security
forces have destroyed four tunnels that belong to ISIS terrorist group in Anbar
province.Rasoul
pointed out that the forces also destroyed three ISIS guesthouses and 4 tunnels,
as well as seizing a big number of improvised explosive devises.Although
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands and the
end of war against ISIS in December 2017, Iraqi cities are witnessing acts of
violence as terrorist group's sleeper cells continue to launch attacks
targeting civilians and security forces.
