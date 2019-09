Security forces destroy 3 guesthouses, 4 ISIS tunnels in Anbar

2019/09/28 | 19:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Spokesmanfor Iraqi Security Media Center Yahya Rasoul announced Saturday that securityforces have destroyed four tunnels that belong to ISIS terrorist group in Anbarprovince.Rasoulpointed out that the forces also destroyed three ISIS guesthouses and 4 tunnels,as well as seizing a big number of improvised explosive devises.AlthoughPrime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands and theend of war against ISIS in December 2017, Iraqi cities are witnessing acts ofviolence as terrorist group's sleeper cells continue to launch attackstargeting civilians and security forces.